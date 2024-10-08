Household items that can be used to help your lawn grow in autumn

October is prime time for gardeners to fertilize their lawns, and it turns out you can whip up your own eco-friendly fertilizer without breaking the bank . Not only does feeding your grass in autumn keep it healthy, but it also strengthens it against pests, diseases, and frosty damage.

The Lawn Squad's guru Allen has spilled the beans on how to concoct a homemade fertilizer that'll give you "healthier, greener turf" using stuff you'd normally chuck out .

He explained : "Turning kitchen scraps and yard waste into composted material is both eco-friendly and garden-smart. It's an excellent way to reduce waste and benefit your lawn."

Coffee grounds

Spent coffee grounds are chock-full of nitrogen a key nutrient for lush grass and they're like a magnet for earthworms which help ventilate the soil.

Aerating the turf naturally breaks up the earth so it's not too dense, plus it lets the roots soak up more water, nutrients, and oxygen, keeping them robust.

Allen shared: "Coffee isn't just my morning essential; it's also great for my lawn. Nitrogen-rich coffee grounds can be sprinkled on the lawn or mixed with water (about half a pound of coffee grounds to five gallons of water) to create a nutrient-packed lawn tonic."

Coffee grounds by themselves don't have all the nutrients for a full fertilizer, but they're a simple way to give your grass a boost. You can also mix them with other things to make a rich fertilizer.

Grass clippings

Pick up your lawn clippings, as they're full of good stuff like nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. These are the three main things your lawn needs to stay healthy.

Allen said: "Don't throw away those grass clippings after mowing. They're a great source of nitrogen. Simply leave them on the lawn to decompose and they'll feed your lawn as they break down."

Leaving the clippings on the lawn also helps keep it moist, so you won't need to water it as much in autumn.

Dish soap

Dish soap doesn't have any nutrients, but adding a little bit to a natural fertilizer can help it get deeper into the roots and keep your lawn healthy.

Allen said: "A surprising addition to DIY lawn fertilizers is dish soap. When used in very small amounts, dish soap can act as a surfactant."

"It helps other nutrients penetrate the soil more effectively [and] can also help control certain pests."

Dish soap can also keep moss off your lawn and get rid of aphids, spider mites, whiteflies, and gnats. However, a small squirt of dish soap is all that's needed to make it effective; overdoing it could damage your lawn or harm vital pollinators like butterflies, bumblebees, or ladybugs.

Epsom Salts

Often purchased for a relaxing bath soak or as part of skincare routines, Epsom salts are also favoured by green-fingered enthusiasts as a natural plant food due to their rich sulfur and magnesium content.

Allen remarked: "Epsom salts are rich in magnesium and sulfur, two key nutrients that can help seed germination, chlorophyll production, and the absorption of other nutrients."

Adequate levels of magnesium in your turf can enhance soil quality, making it easier for grass roots to develop, resulting in a greener, more lush lawn come next spring.

For fertilizing with Epsom salts, simply dissolve them in water and apply to your lawn you'll need just one or two tablespoons per gallon of water.

