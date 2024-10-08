Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Household items that can be used to help your lawn grow in autumn

    By Katherine McPhillips & Rudi Kinsella,

    2 days ago

    October is prime time for gardeners to fertilize their lawns, and it turns out you can whip up your own eco-friendly fertilizer without breaking the bank . Not only does feeding your grass in autumn keep it healthy, but it also strengthens it against pests, diseases, and frosty damage.

    The Lawn Squad's guru Allen has spilled the beans on how to concoct a homemade fertilizer that'll give you "healthier, greener turf" using stuff you'd normally chuck out .

    He explained : "Turning kitchen scraps and yard waste into composted material is both eco-friendly and garden-smart. It's an excellent way to reduce waste and benefit your lawn."

    Coffee grounds

    Spent coffee grounds are chock-full of nitrogen a key nutrient for lush grass and they're like a magnet for earthworms which help ventilate the soil.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xm2y5_0vyQEpJn00

    Aerating the turf naturally breaks up the earth so it's not too dense, plus it lets the roots soak up more water, nutrients, and oxygen, keeping them robust.

    Allen shared: "Coffee isn't just my morning essential; it's also great for my lawn. Nitrogen-rich coffee grounds can be sprinkled on the lawn or mixed with water (about half a pound of coffee grounds to five gallons of water) to create a nutrient-packed lawn tonic."

    Coffee grounds by themselves don't have all the nutrients for a full fertilizer, but they're a simple way to give your grass a boost. You can also mix them with other things to make a rich fertilizer.

    Grass clippings

    Pick up your lawn clippings, as they're full of good stuff like nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. These are the three main things your lawn needs to stay healthy.

    Allen said: "Don't throw away those grass clippings after mowing. They're a great source of nitrogen. Simply leave them on the lawn to decompose and they'll feed your lawn as they break down."

    Leaving the clippings on the lawn also helps keep it moist, so you won't need to water it as much in autumn.

    Dish soap

    Dish soap doesn't have any nutrients, but adding a little bit to a natural fertilizer can help it get deeper into the roots and keep your lawn healthy.

    Allen said: "A surprising addition to DIY lawn fertilizers is dish soap. When used in very small amounts, dish soap can act as a surfactant."

    "It helps other nutrients penetrate the soil more effectively [and] can also help control certain pests."

    Dish soap can also keep moss off your lawn and get rid of aphids, spider mites, whiteflies, and gnats. However, a small squirt of dish soap is all that's needed to make it effective; overdoing it could damage your lawn or harm vital pollinators like butterflies, bumblebees, or ladybugs.

    Epsom Salts

    Often purchased for a relaxing bath soak or as part of skincare routines, Epsom salts are also favoured by green-fingered enthusiasts as a natural plant food due to their rich sulfur and magnesium content.

    Allen remarked: "Epsom salts are rich in magnesium and sulfur, two key nutrients that can help seed germination, chlorophyll production, and the absorption of other nutrients."

    Adequate levels of magnesium in your turf can enhance soil quality, making it easier for grass roots to develop, resulting in a greener, more lush lawn come next spring.

    For fertilizing with Epsom salts, simply dissolve them in water and apply to your lawn you'll need just one or two tablespoons per gallon of water.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    McDonald’s shakes up menu with three new items along with the return of some fan favorites
    Irish Star10 hours ago
    Former NFL star faces backlash for giving Taylor Swift nickname during ESPN's Monday Night Football
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Ice cream brand dishes out $8.85 million to customers in class action lawsuit - you may be eligible for a payout
    Irish Star8 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Boost your rose garden's bloom with one common household item
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: County-by-county impacts and timeline
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton damage leads expert to make 'distressed' alligator warning
    Irish Star14 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Pennsylvania high school football player being fed by tube after he stumbled and collapsed during game due to 'severe hit'
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Skip Bayless slams Tom Brady's NFL commentary skills - giving him a brutal nickname
    Irish Star2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut10 hours ago
    Diddy's star-studded former inner circle - from Justin Bieber to J-Lo after charges
    Irish Star1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Prince Harry's brutal '11 word' response when asked if he'd return to Royal Family
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    This American sounding name actually originated in Ireland, and it’s meaning is beautiful
    Irish Star10 hours ago
    Expert gardener's quick guide to ensure gorgeous roses this autumn
    Irish Star14 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Walmart closes nearly 250 stores across Florida as Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Irish gangster Daniel Kinahan's right-hand man arrested in Dubai for Irish murder case
    Irish Star17 hours ago
    Clint Eastwood reveals his favorite movie of all time - and it's not what you might expect
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy