P Diddy wanted to go 'crazy' with 15-year-old Justin Bieber in creepy resurfaced clip

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs spoke about "getting some girls" and going "buck full crazy" with a 15-year-old Justin Bieber in a recently resurfaced video .

The clip, which was first uploaded on Justin's YouTube account in 2009 , has been shared on social media as Diddy faces new sexual abuse allegations. More than 100 people are believed to be planning to sue Diddy for alleged exploitation and sexual abuse. He has denied the allegations.

The resurfaced video of Diddy and Justin shows the rapper explaining how he had custody of Justin. He said: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose."

Despite not sharing what they would be getting up to, Diddy described it as a "15-year-old's dream". He also said they were going to "go buck full crazy".

If you can't see the above video, click here

Justin replied: "The next 48 hours – let's just go get some girls. Go hang out some." Diddy seemed proud of Justin as he said: "A man after my heart, that's what I'm talking about," before hugging Justin.

The video has resurfaced as Diddy is currently awaiting federal trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn . He was arrested last month on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs has denied all charges against him.

Attorney Tony Buzbee has also revealed 120 people are planning to sue Diddy for alleged exploitation and sexual abuse, which he has denied. Among the 120 individuals, Buzbee said 25 of them were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.

Diddy denied new allegations in a statement shared by his attorney Erica Wolff. The statement read: "As Mr Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors."

It continued: "He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .