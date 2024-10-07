Open in App
    Oklahoma man who had three 'last meals' on death row and married twice in prison is back in court

    By Sarah Tetteh,

    1 days ago

    A death row inmate from Oklahoma who has had his execution date set nine times - is heading back to court to plead for his freedom.

    The state has fed Richard Glossip his three “last meals. ” Glossip has even been married twice while awaiting execution.

    Glossip is still here, even after the Supreme court rejected his challenge to Oklahoma's lethal injection process nine years ago. Now in a new twist, Oklahoma's Republican attorney general has joined with Glossip in seeking to overturn his murder conviction and death sentence in a 1997 murder-for-hire scheme.

    This bizarre turn of events will see Glossip back in Supreme Court, where justices will hear arguments on Wednesday. This new review comes amid a decline in the use of the death penalty and a drop in new death sentences in recent years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhBqy_0vxtqhvX00

    However the conservative majority are 'generally less open to halting executions', writes Ourquadcities.com .

    They said: "It’s exceedingly rare for prosecutors to acknowledge they, or perhaps their predecessors, made serious mistakes that led to the imposition of death sentences.

    "But that’s precisely what Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond did, in calling for Glossip to get a new trial."

    Meanwhile just earlier this year another Oklahoma convict hit headlines. A man on death row who was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a seven-year-old girl has been denied clemency was executed. Richard Rojem was handed the death penalty for the murder of his former stepdaughter, Layla Cummings, back in 1984.

    The young girl's body was found mutilated and partially clothed in a field in rural Washita County near the town of Burns Flat. It was determined that the child had been stabbed to death.

    Rojem, who died aged 66, had consistently maintained his innocence but ran out of appeals. His legal team argued that he was innocent, pointing out that DNA evidence taken from under Layla's fingernails did not link him to the crime.

    "If my client's DNA is not present, he should not be convicted," lawyer Jack Fisher stated. He appealed to Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board to recommend clemency to the governor so that Rojem could avoid execution and instead spend the rest of his life in prison.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Don Ray
    3h ago
    He's Slicker then Hunter Biden ....
    John Patacco
    15h ago
    what a guy
