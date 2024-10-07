Heartbroken Taylor Swift fan scammed out of tickets as Eras Tour announces major change

The Eras Tour is set to end in a couple months, and some fans haven’t been able to see her – but not for lack of trying.

Taylor Swift recently made a major change to the ticketing process after so many people reported getting scammed out of tickets. People trying to transfer tickets to new people can now only do so three days before the show.

Fans of the singer lost nearly $1.3 million, or £1 million, to scammers , according to major British bank Lloyds Banking Group

Jaclyn Moore was one of those fans. She took to TikTok to share how she wanted to buy Taylor Swift tickets for her and her daughter.

She said her daughter loves Taylor Swift, even having a Taylor Swift party. The tickets were supposed to be a gift after the family had to reschedule a trip to Disney World due to Moore’s husband’s military training.

“I had a Facebook friend post online that she had Taylor Swift tickets for sale, four, really great seats,” she said.

Moore and the woman on Facebook had been friends since they were young, so she thought it was safe. This being Moore’s first time buying tickets on Facebook, she asked for more information.

She was wanting to buy two tickets, which were on sale for $500 each. While that’s usually out of their price range, she thought it would be a nice treat for her and her daughter.

“I talked to my husband, and he was like, ‘it’s going to be tight, but we can make that work. We can save up,’” she said.

If you can't see the video above, click here .

The plan was to send money for the first ticket, and once she received it, she’d send money for the second. She sent the first $500 through Apple Pay.

“I thought, ‘red flag, you’re not supposed to send money that way,’ but I thought, you know what it’s a family friend. It’s safe.”

When the money was sent, Moore didn’t receive the first ticket. That’s when the friend said it was easier to send both at the same time, so Moore should send over the second $500.

The Facebook user gave Moore a different phone number to send the second payment too. Moore thought that was odd but wondered if it was her husband’s phone.

After she sent the money, she was immediately blocked.

Moore said: “I was like, ‘what is happening?’ I tried texting her family, and nobody was responding to me. I had one family friend reach out and say ‘oh, she was hacked.’”

Both her bank and Apple Pay said they can’t do anything about the stolen funds. But losing the money wasn’t the worst part.

“I get to let my 5-year-old know that, once again, we are not going to do what mom and dad promise,” she said through tears.

She told People Magazine that instead of going to the concert, she and her daughter bought supplies to reenact the Eras Tour Movie at home.

For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .