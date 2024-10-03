Kate Middleton stuns in 'color of the season' but fans make one complaint

Princess Kate thrilled Royal enthusiasts with a rare appearance in the "color of the season" at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, though some had an issue with a "nude" part of her outfit.

The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, as they met Liz Hatton, a 16-year-old aspiring photographer from Harrogate who is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer .

Kate was seen embracing Liz after the princess , who has completed her own chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis, and William spent time with the teenager and her family following the investiture ceremony earlier that day.

The future Queen wore a maroon suit by Roland Mouret, featuring a single-breasted stretch cady blazer (£750) and wide-leg stretch cady trousers (£450), paired with a nude top.

She accessorised her outfit with Cassandra Goad's Temple of Heaven earrings (£2,780), a jewellery designer she has often chosen over the years.

Royal fans were ecstatic about the princess's fashion choice and commended her for wearing the "colour of the season", although some were not pleased with the nude top she chose to wear underneath.

One Instagram user commented: "Nice to see her back to work. The suit is nice. LOVE the earrings. But the top under her jacket just doesn't work."

Another agreed, saying: "The top's colour is too close to her skin tone, it's giving shape-wear."

One fan remarked: "Happy to see Kate back. the colour of the top under the jacket is not the right choice in terms of chromatic rules. I'd be matched a(sic) high contrast such as off white silk. But still happy to see her back."

Another viewer expressed: "The top underneath is a no."

However, overall, fans were delighted, with one user penning: "Stunning and in the color of the season!". Another admirer noted: "Gorgeous as always, so nice to see her looking so well."

A third fan enthused: "She looks fantastic! Glad to see her." A fourth follower chimed in: "Great to see Kate back and the outfit looks lovely."

