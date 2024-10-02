Open in App
    Patrick Reed continues war with PGA Tour as he accuses them of 'creating excuses'

    By Fraser Watson & Rudi Kinsella,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvFKy_0vrHcAVM00

    Patrick Reed has slammed PGA Tour chiefs for punishing players who've jumped ship to LIV Golf for the mouth-watering salary .

    The outspoken golfer , who ditched his tour card in June 2022 for the Saudi-funded series, has hit out at the decision not to recognize LIV events in the Official Golf World Rankings, which has seen several players miss out on major competitions.

    Despite his 2018 Masters win guaranteeing him a spot at Augusta each year, Reed found himself excluded from this season's US Open and Open Championship.

    Speaking to bunkered, he accused the powers that be of intentionally blocking top golfers from prestigious tournaments.

    "I don't know a single professional golfer in the world that doesn't want to win a major, or doesn't care about winning majors on any professional golf tour," Reed declared.

    He continued, stressing the importance of competing in majors: "Everyone in my circle has always cared about winning and competing in majors. The reason we all play this game is to win golf tournaments and to compete and win major championships against our peers, no matter what tour they play on or from."

    "Depriving LIV golfers the opportunity to compete in majors simply because we do not play on the PGA Tour is not a good enough reason or acceptable to me. And insinuating or suggesting that LIV players do not care about majors as a way to justify or create an excuse as to what is actually going on in major championships is simply wrong and not true."

    Reed has slammed the PGA Tour for being "out of touch" with professional golfers, but he isn't exactly winning over hearts. His reputation has suffered due to a number of rules controversies.

    Yet, the player often nicknamed 'Captain America' maintains that he's widely misunderstood. He continued: "Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, 'To be great, is to be misunderstood. And I often think I am greatly misunderstood."

    "I have always heard that someone else's opinion of me is none of my business. I like to keep things light because life is too short to let anyone rob you of your own happiness."

    In a surprise turn, Reed took legal action against commentator Brandel Chamblee and the Golf Channel in August 2022, claiming they purposely misrepresented facts about him, resulting in harm to his reputation and personal disdain.

    Nonetheless, the lawsuit was dismissed in federal court. The court expressed that Reed's claim was attempting to dampen free speech and ruled that he must pay the incurred legal fees and costs of the defendants.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

