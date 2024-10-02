Rory McIlroy demands 'cut-throat' approach as PGA Tour warning issued

Rory McIlroy has voiced his support for a "more cut-throat" PGA Tour , suggesting fewer tour cards should be issued to create a more exclusive and challenging series .

After securing second place at the BMW PGA Championship , McIlroy is setting his sights on the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The golfing ace from Northern Ireland advocates for reducing the number of players in tournaments, drawing parallels with LIV Golf's smaller fields and guaranteed payouts.

Despite facing opposition from the PGA Tour Policy Board earlier this year, McIlroy stepped down from his board position last year after some format changes were introduced following players' moves to LIV Golf.

This season saw reduced fields at eight 'designated' events and 'legacy' events also featured fewer competitors, a concept that McIlroy strongly supports, although he expects backlash for endorsing such changes.

"No, I mean, I'm all for making it more cut-throat, more competitive," McIlroy stated. "Probably won't be very popular for saying this, but I'm all for less players and less tour cards, and the best of the best."

"I think, when all these signature events were thought of, we were thinking no cut, but if it's important enough, or if it's that important to Tiger (Woods) and Jack (Nicklaus) and if Arnold (Palmer) were alive, if it was important enough for him, then it's their tournament, at the end of the day, and they can do whatever they want."

"I could have went either way, but if it's important enough to those guys, then we'll have a cut."

In 2025, signature events will consist of a minimal field of 72, with an alternate list to fill vacated spots. Although a uniform cut was suggested at the yearly review, the board did not make any such change.

McIlroy is in favour of fewer players competing, but he wants those outside of the current rankings to be able to qualify.

"There's ways to play into it. It's trying to get the top guys versus the hot guys, right?" He previously said. "I think that creates a really compelling product, but a way that you don't have to wait an entire year for your good play to then get an opportunity. That opportunity presents itself straight away."

"You play well for two or three weeks, you're in a designated event. You know then if you keep playing well you stay in them."

