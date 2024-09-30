OVENTE Electric Sandwich Maker that customers say is 'easy to use’ now 36% off on Amazon

As the cooler days set in , we know spending less time in the kitchen becomes a top priority. The less time you spend cooking, the sooner you can be snuggled up under a heated blanket . While slow cookers are a reliable option for hassle-free stove-free cooking, this electric sandwich maker is perfect for quickly whipping up a tasty dish.

The OVENTE Electric Sandwich Maker is ideal for creating a variety of sandwiches. From grilled cheeses to toasted ham sandwiches, this lightweight kitchen appliance will have you making sandwiches of your dreams with ease. Made from heat-resistant stainless steel, it has double-sided heating for an evenly toasted sandwich. The indicator lights let you know when it's on and ready to use, while the non-stick coating ensures mess-free cooking and faster clean up. Plus, it features a cool-touch handle for safety and portability.

Even though the Amazon October Prime Day sales event is coming up on October 8th and 9th, this sandwich maker is currently on sale for 36% off. So you can get your hands on one for under $20.

Get the OVENTE Electric Sandwich Maker for $15.99 from Amazon.

With an impressive 4.3-star rating, customers rave about its ease of use.

One customer shares, "I grew up in the 90s and this sandwich maker was a staple of our summer days with grandma! I was so excited to see it again so I could make sandwiches for my kids. They love using it too. Easy to use! Lightweight and doesn't take up much room in the pantry for storage. Our favorite sandwich to use it for is with pizza sauce, pepperonis, and cheese. Yum! "

"Been looking for a toastie maker for 30 years that is comparable to the ones in the UK and actually seals the sandwiches. This is perfect. Easy to use and clean and seals the edges nicely," this impressed customer shared.

Another popular sandwich maker option is the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker , priced at $29.99 from Walmart. In under five minutes, you can make a sandwich that's ideal for munching on the move. For those who prefer paninis, take a look at the Panini Press Sandwich Maker for $27.99 from Walmart. Currently on sale for 58% off, it's a breeze to clean, heats up quickly, and doubles as a grill.

Want to save more on kitchen gadgets? Don't miss out on Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event slated for October 8th and 9th. It's the perfect opportunity for Prime members to grab some steals ahead of the holiday season. Not yet a prime member? You can kick off your 30-day free trial right here .