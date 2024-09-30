Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Cillian Murphy turned down iconic box office smash lead role starring 'phenomenal' Hollywood star

    By Ayeesha Walsh,

    2 days ago

    Hollywood star Cillian Murphy once turned down the opportunity to take a lead role in a movie instead making way for Leonardo Dicaprio.

    The iconic actor has become synonymous with his gripping roles in varied projects having starred in everything from Irish war drama The Wind That Shakes The Barley , to Batman, to his captivating performance as titular character Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's huge movie biopic, Oppenheimer.

    That leading role saw Cillian take home the Oscar for Best Actor with his name already globally recognised thanks to his part as gangster Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

    However, Cillian could have been a leading man for Nolan much earlier - something he has admitted he always dreamed of - but he opted to pick the lesser role believing it was more suited to him.

    Cillian was cast in the supporting role of Robert Fischer in sci-fi blockbuster Inception and while the character was a key part of the movie, Leonardo Dicaprio took the lead role - but not until after Cillian effectively turned it down.

    The popular flick stars an array of A-list actors including Tom Hardy, Michael Caine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Elliot Page. However, Nolan reportedly gave Cillian first pick when it came to casting having sent him a script to read and telling him to pick and part he wanted to play.

    Cillian however, made a humble choice and took a role of less significance because he felt that was the part he was best equipped to deliver. In a throwback interview with Collider Cillian said: "He called me up and typically kind of humble and low key manner, he was like ‘Look, I’ve got this script. I’m not going to tell you anything about it. There’s a part that I think you’d be good for. Just have a read.’ And I read it and it was a challenging read.

    "I admit I did not grasp it in its entirety the first pass, so I read it again. Then we talked about it. We talked about the character and I came out here and we rehearsed with him and Leo and I thought it was phenomenal.”

    He continued: “I knew that it was something unique. I knew that I had never read anything like this before and I knew that Chris has such a great pedigree in that multi-narrative structure from the past and also doing scale and emotion, so I was just thrilled to be involved.”

    Inception was a huge Box Office hit going on to gross over $837 million globally, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2010.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Patrick Mahomes' mom asks for prayers from hospital as she shares post
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Outlander's Sam Heughan's emotional tribute to series as co-star Caitriona Balfe bids farewell to show
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Entire Florida town 'wiped off map' by Hurricane Helene's 140mph winds and 10-foot surge
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw told to 'retire' after 'unbelievably bad' performance on FOX NFL Sunday
    Irish Star12 hours ago
    'Delicious' meal Kate Middleton makes for Prince William - 'it's his favorite'
    Irish Star17 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Lawn growth can be enhanced this October with 'homemade' fertilizer, expert claims
    Irish Star12 hours ago
    What Conor McGregor 'wanted' to do to P Diddy after 2013 meeting with rapper
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Utah mom-of-three planning her own funeral after shoulder injury led to devastating diagnosis and 'Moon Face' symptom
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Netflix film about infamous 1970s serial killer will leave viewers 'completely creeped out'
    Irish Star18 hours ago
    What time is the annular solar eclipse on October 2?
    Irish Star10 hours ago
    Ariana Grande addresses multiple longtime rumors with lie detector test - from divorce to surgery
    Irish Star12 hours ago
    P Diddy 'virgins' joke from Supernatural makes fans question if 'industry knew'
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Amanda Balionis shares stunning picture on Instagram ahead of Asia-Pacific-Amateur Championship
    Irish Star1 day ago
    P Diddy's 'threat' left Wendy Williams speechless in resurfaced interview after rappers arrest
    Irish Star2 days ago
    ‘Gruesome and gripping’ thriller series just landed on Netflix starring horror movie legend
    Irish Star5 hours ago
    Lawn care mowing hack will make grass greener and thicker in just three easy steps
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Hilarious Before and After Photos of Son Bronze: ‘Last Year’
    People1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    91-year-old Joan Collins says her secret to 'looking young without Botox' is a $45 Charlotte Tilbury cream
    Irish Star14 hours ago
    Arch Manning sends huge message in major statement after Texas QB Quinn Ewers update
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Barry Keoghan's breakout role almost didn't happen as filmmaker admits 'risks'
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Iconic US rapper 'opens' Atlanta home to fans for bargain price for two night stay
    Irish Star2 days ago
    One common kitchen item can help stop weeds spreading on gravel this autumn
    Irish Star13 hours ago
    Obscure figure spotted wading through water at Loch Ness by veteran Irish hunter
    Irish Star2 days ago
    New Netflix movie has fans raging it was 'completely rushed' and 'poorly written'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Once in lifetime chance to see comet only visible from Earth every 80,000 years
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Kris Kristofferson requested his gravestone be engraved with poignant Leonard Cohen inspired lyric
    Irish Star12 hours ago
    P Diddy's party guest fears mogul 'could get killed' in jail
    Irish Star1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy