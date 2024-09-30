Cillian Murphy turned down iconic box office smash lead role starring 'phenomenal' Hollywood star

Hollywood star Cillian Murphy once turned down the opportunity to take a lead role in a movie instead making way for Leonardo Dicaprio.

The iconic actor has become synonymous with his gripping roles in varied projects having starred in everything from Irish war drama The Wind That Shakes The Barley , to Batman, to his captivating performance as titular character Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's huge movie biopic, Oppenheimer.

That leading role saw Cillian take home the Oscar for Best Actor with his name already globally recognised thanks to his part as gangster Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

However, Cillian could have been a leading man for Nolan much earlier - something he has admitted he always dreamed of - but he opted to pick the lesser role believing it was more suited to him.

Cillian was cast in the supporting role of Robert Fischer in sci-fi blockbuster Inception and while the character was a key part of the movie, Leonardo Dicaprio took the lead role - but not until after Cillian effectively turned it down.

The popular flick stars an array of A-list actors including Tom Hardy, Michael Caine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Elliot Page. However, Nolan reportedly gave Cillian first pick when it came to casting having sent him a script to read and telling him to pick and part he wanted to play.

Cillian however, made a humble choice and took a role of less significance because he felt that was the part he was best equipped to deliver. In a throwback interview with Collider Cillian said: "He called me up and typically kind of humble and low key manner, he was like ‘Look, I’ve got this script. I’m not going to tell you anything about it. There’s a part that I think you’d be good for. Just have a read.’ And I read it and it was a challenging read.

"I admit I did not grasp it in its entirety the first pass, so I read it again. Then we talked about it. We talked about the character and I came out here and we rehearsed with him and Leo and I thought it was phenomenal.”

He continued: “I knew that it was something unique. I knew that I had never read anything like this before and I knew that Chris has such a great pedigree in that multi-narrative structure from the past and also doing scale and emotion, so I was just thrilled to be involved.”

Inception was a huge Box Office hit going on to gross over $837 million globally, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2010.

