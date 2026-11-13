Iredell County Animal Services is offering Benedict (A323217), a 6-month-old, 30.8-pound, neutered male puppy, for adoption at the Iredell County Animal Shelter, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, NC. Benedict is described as friendly, playful, and sweet, already knows “sit,” and has done well playing with a similar-sized spayed female dog; meet-and-greets with resident dogs and children are recommended, and his behavior with cats is unknown. The shelter is first-come, first-served with no applications, open Monday–Friday 12–5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.–2 p.m., with an adoption fee of $80; all adoptable dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines and preventatives, and adopters should bring a collar and leash or buy a collar/leash combo on-site for $15.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Iredell County Animal Services