Iredell County Animal Services is offering Mr. Business, a 3-year-old, neutered male cat (14 pounds, ID A321427), for adoption at 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, NC for an adoption fee of $65. He is an owner surrender with a past leg injury that gives him a unique stance, so he is kept in a quieter area instead of the busy cat room, but he moves well and is described as affectionate and loving. All adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines and preventatives; adopters must bring a carrier or buy one on-site for $5, and adoptions are first come, first served and in-person during open hours (Monday–Friday 12–5 PM, Saturday 11 AM–2 PM).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Iredell County Animal Services