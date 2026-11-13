Iredell County Animal Services volunteers will hold a pet adoption event at PetSmart, 214 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville, NC on Saturday, November 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dogs and puppies, including Cara (A323126), a 7‑month‑old spayed female about 20 pounds, and cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age‑appropriate vaccines and preventatives, and each has a $40 cash-only adoption fee. Adopters should bring or buy a collar and leash at PetSmart to take dogs home safely; more pets are also available at the Iredell County Animal Services shelter, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. More information: https://www.facebook.com/iredellcofriends

This content is adapted from materials provided by Iredell County Animal Services