Prince Bagel, a 2-year-old, 44.6-pound, neutered male dog, is available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, NC. He is very friendly with people and other dogs, and staff recommend meet-and-greets with your dogs and children; his behavior with cats is unknown. Adoption is first-come, first-served with no application, the fee is $80, all dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and adopters should bring a collar and leash or buy a collar/leash combo on-site for $15 during adoption hours (Monday–Friday 12 p.m.–5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.–2 p.m.).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Iredell County Animal Services