⚠️ Library closed for Thanksgiving, Nov 26–28

All Iredell County Public Library (ICPL) branches will be closed from Thursday, November 26 through Saturday, November 28 in observance of Thanksgiving.

If you need books, movies, or other materials, try to visit before November 26. During the closure, you can still use the library’s online resources like e-books and digital audiobooks.

Branches will reopen on their normal schedule after November 28.