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Drew the dog available for adoption in Statesville
Iredell County Animal Services in Statesville is seeking a forever home for Drew (A322429), a 3-year-old, neutered male dog weighing 70.60 pounds, with an $80 adoption fee. Drew is a large, playful dog who knows sit, can be lured into down, loves balls, and has done well in playgroups, but meet-and-greet visits with any dogs and children in the home are required, and his behavior with cats is unknown. All adopted dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines and preventatives, and adopters must bring a collar and leash or buy a combo for $15 at 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, NC, where hours are Monday–Friday 12 p.m.–5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Iredell County Animal Services
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