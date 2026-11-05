Young Dog 'Charlie Brown' Available for Adoption

Iredell County Animal Services in Statesville is offering Charlie Brown (A322287), a 1 year, 6 month old, neutered male dog weighing 36.80 pounds, for adoption for an $80 fee. All adopted dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate shots and preventatives, and adopters must bring a collar and leash or buy a collar/leash combo for $15 at 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, NC, which operates on a first-come, first-served, in-person basis, open Monday–Friday, 12 p.m.–5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.. Meet-and-greets with other dogs and children are recommended, and there is no information on how Charlie Brown does with cats.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Iredell County Animal Services