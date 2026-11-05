Two 6-month-old puppies available for adoption

Iredell County Animal Services in Statesville is seeking permanent homes for two 6-month-old neutered male puppies, Marty (A323124, 39.5 lbs) and Misters (A323125, 40.4 lbs), who were surrendered by their owner and have done well with children and with each other. They have not had prior training, so adopters should be ready to provide patient, consistent teaching and follow the recommended “3-3-3 rule” (about 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to settle in, and 3 months to build trust). The adoption fee is $80 per dog, each dog is spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines and preventatives, and adopters must bring or buy a collar and leash (combo available for $15) and are urged to schedule meet-and-greets with any current dogs and children at 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, NC, Monday–Friday, 12 p.m.–5 p.m.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Iredell County Animal Services