10‑month‑old dog Dustin available for adoption

Iredell County Animal Services in Statesville is seeking a forever home for Dustin (A322995), a 10‑month‑old, 38.20‑pound, neutered male dog who is friendly with people and other dogs but nervous in the loud shelter. Dustin is not in the public adoption kennels, so visitors should ask staff to meet him; his adoption fee is $80, and all adopted dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age‑appropriate vaccines and preventatives. Adoption hours at 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, NC are Monday–Friday, 12 p.m.–5 p.m., and adopters should bring a collar and leash or buy a set at the shelter for $15.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Iredell County Animal Services