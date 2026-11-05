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Iredell County

⚠️ Solid Waste sites keep normal hours on Veterans Day

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FpJb_1GnA4OKK00

⚠️ Trash & recycling open on Veterans Day

All Iredell County Solid Waste facilities will be open on Wednesday, November 11 and will operate on their regular business hours.

If you were planning a trip to the landfill or convenience sites on Veterans Day, you can go as usual—no holiday schedule changes for solid waste that day.

More Info: Solid Waste facilities open Veterans Day • Iredell...

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