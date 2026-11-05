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Iredell County
⚠️ Solid Waste sites keep normal hours on Veterans Day
3 days ago
⚠️ Trash & recycling open on Veterans Day
All Iredell County Solid Waste facilities will be open on Wednesday, November 11 and will operate on their regular business hours.
If you were planning a trip to the landfill or convenience sites on Veterans Day, you can go as usual—no holiday schedule changes for solid waste that day.
More Info: Solid Waste facilities open Veterans Day • Iredell...
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