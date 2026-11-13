Marvel / Skydance /Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

It’s becoming a running gag regarding these Marvel video games. Unlike the movies and Disney+ series that Marvel Studios keeps pumping out, the same can’t be said for video games like Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Excitement was understandably high when the Amy Hennig-led project was first announced in 2022 during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23.

Roughly two years later, during the State of Unreal keynote, we got an epic story trailer for the game, while showcasing the power of Unreal Engine 5.

But since then, it’s been crickets about the game until this week, when rumors circulated that it was canceled; however, according to someone close to the game’s development, that is not the case, but it is still suffering from development issues.

Per Kotaku:

The news of a cancelation announcement was first spread by fan account Marvel 1943 Rise Of Hydra Countdown, and was quickly picked up in fan circles. However, before it could be confirmed or elaborated upon, executive producer Lu Gigliotti posted a message in the Skydance Slack (viewed by Kotaku) stating that he had spoken “directly” with the “executive leadership team (Dan [Prigg], Shawn [Kittelson], Andrea [Benavides], etc.) [all Skydance employees]” and that the game was not canceled. “They asked me to make sure you all hear that directly. There is no truth to these claims.” Developers were told not to let the rumor distract them, and that the studio was “monitoring the situation” and would address it “through the appropriate channels.”

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’s Troubled Development

The game’s development has also been as close to hell as it could be. According to Kotaku’s reporting, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was initially pitched as a Netflix game, but was changed to a console and PC game during development.

According to the report, the game, which was supposed to drop in Holiday 2025, is playable but light on gameplay, relies on one button, and lacks significant interaction.

The game is well over budget, and the game’s length and content have been significantly scaled down from its original vision.

Kotaku reports the game is “close to done,” but does that mean we are getting the once-promising game we were salivating over after seeing the first trailer? All signs point to no.

Just a few days ago, following Skydance’s problematic $110.9 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, 30 people at Paramount Games were laid off; some of those impacted were from Skydance, but there is no indication those laid off had any significant impact on the game’s development team.

Again, we shall see.

The internet had plenty to say about the recent developments regarding Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra; you can see those reactions below.