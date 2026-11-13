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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is preparing to release a new book next year, just months after securing a second term in office.

The book, titled “Repair: Healing a Divided Nation,” is scheduled for release on March 9, 2027, through Henry Holt & Company, AP News reports.

According to the publisher, the book will examine the challenges facing the United States while offering ideas for bringing Americans together and creating a better future.

Moore, 48, said the book draws inspiration from his experiences leading Maryland, along with lessons learned throughout his career in public service and beyond.

In a statement released Wednesday, Moore explained that his goal was not to write a traditional political memoir but to encourage meaningful conversations about the country’s future.

The announcement comes just one week after Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor, won reelection by a wide margin.

The book’s release is also drawing attention amid speculation about the 2028 presidential election. Although Moore has previously indicated he does not plan to run, his name continues to surface among potential Democratic contenders.

Other Democrats mentioned as possible presidential candidates, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, have also announced or released books.