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Niecy Nash had one job: show fans how to make a taco salad. But somehow, the actress ended up serving a whole lot more than a recipe!

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A recent cooking video featuring Nash preparing a meal for her wife, Jessica Betts, has taken social media by storm, with viewers seemingly more distracted by her curves and outfit than what was happening in the kitchen.

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From hilarious jokes about what they thought she was cooking to fans giving the actress her flowers, the internet has been having a field day.