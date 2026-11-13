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Friday the 13th may be known for bad luck, but your wallet could be in for a lucky day! Several restaurants and food chains are serving up special deals, discounts, and freebies to celebrate the spooky date.

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Whether you’re looking to grab a quick bite, satisfy your sweet tooth, or save a few dollars on your favorite meal, these Friday the 13th food deals are worth checking out before the day is over.

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