New ‘GTA 6’ Launch Photos Confirms Kodak Black Is in The Game

Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Rockstar Games continues to build hype for GTA 6 and just released a plethora of photos, and one of them confirms that Kodak Black will be in the highly anticipated video game.

After the news that pre-load for GTA 6begins on Nov.10 and the massive amount of disk space the game will require, we now have a new batch of launch photos to gawk over, including one featuring Kodak Black.

Black’s involvement in the game should come as no surprise, since he is a Miami resident and the game is returning to Leonida and Vice City, Rockstar Games’ fictional take on Florida and its vacation hot spot.

Kodak Black, alongside other Miami Hip-Hop legends Trina and Trick Daddy, will also feature their music in the game, with the Slip N’ Slide duo hosting one of the many radio stations you can tune into while committing all sorts of crimes.

The rest of the images show more of the game’s main protagonists, Jason and Lucia, as well as other characters we’ll meet and get familiar with when we finally hit start on November 19.

The GTA franchise is best known for satirizing epic moments in pop culture, current events, and popular figures, but this is one of the few times the actual person is portrayed in the game, with Black’s involvement basically confirmed.

Problematic streamer Neon, or someone who looks like him, also appeared in the extended look we got of the game that premiered on Netflix before it hit Rockstar Games’ YouTube account.

These photos are probably the last thing we will get from Rockstar Games up until GTA 6’s release. We do wonder if we will see more familiar faces in the game.

We will have to wait until Nov.19 to see; until then, you can check out the latest photos from the game below.