Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

    Boots Riley’s Upcoming Film ‘I Love Boosters’ Stars Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield & Naomi Ackie

    By Editor at Global Grind,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yl6fz_0w2yoQUe00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJNGX_0w2yoQUe00

    Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


    Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, and Naomi Ackie are set to star in Boots Riley’s upcoming film I Love Boosters with Neon. Read more about what to expect from his latest
    project inside.

    Riley’s newest film I Love Boosters is a satirical heist comedy that’s already generating major buzz. Known for his bold, genre-defying work ( Sorry to Bother You ), Riley’s latest project promises to be another offbeat exploration of societal issues—this time through the lens of a group of eccentric thieves.

    Set against the backdrop of a chaotic, consumer-driven society, I Love Boosters follows a crew of professional shoplifters, aka “boosters,” who navigate the absurd world of retail theft with style and wit. Palmer leads the ensemble as a quick-thinking, street-smart character whose charm and hustle drive much of the film’s narrative. Her co-stars, LaKeith Stanfield and Naomi Ackie, bring depth and nuance to their characters, adding layers to the film’s comedic and dramatic beats.

    With Riley’s signature social commentary, I Love Boosters will tackle themes of capitalism, surveillance, and economic inequality. Expect sharp satire and biting humor as the film delves into the lives of individuals trying to outsmart a system rigged against them.

    Joining the trio are Demi Moore and rising star Moses Ingram, rounding out a cast packed with talent. Riley’s ability to weave surrealism with real-world critiques ensures that I Love Boosters will be a film to watch out for when it hits theaters.

    With Palmer’s breakout roles in Nope and Hustlers , and Stanfield’s transformative performances in films like Judas and the Black Messiah , this cast is poised to deliver stellar performances. Fans of Boots Riley’s subversive storytelling style are in for a wild, thought-provoking ride when I Love Boosters premieres, promising another unforgettable cinematic experience.

    Will you tune into this exciting new film from Boots Riley and the all-star cast? Comment your thoughts below.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson18 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    In Memory of Country Music Icon John Denver: 27 Years After His Tragic Death in a Plane Accident
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson28 days ago
    This Weekend’s Family Friendly Festivals and 21+ Beer Parties
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy