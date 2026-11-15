Iowa House District 60 Representative-elect Dani Ollenburg, a Republican from Clear Lake. Photo courtesy of Dani Ollenburg’s campaign Facebook page.

Republican Dani Ollenburg says protecting life, strengthening families and addressing concerns about Iowa’s affordability will guide her approach as she prepares to represent House District 60.

In a post-election interview with Iowa Pulse, the Clear Lake resident described her election as both an honor and a responsibility. She also emphasized listening to constituents and finding common ground while maintaining her principles.

“I’m deeply grateful that voters have entrusted me with representing them,” Ollenburg said. “My family and so many supporters gave their time and encouragement throughout my campaign, and I want to honor that support by working hard and serving with integrity.”

From family life to the Iowa House

Ollenburg described herself as a lifelong Iowan, a wife and a mother of three. She worked as a registered dental hygienist before dedicating her time to raising and homeschooling her children.

Serving others has been a consistent part of her work, family life and community involvement, she said.

Ollenburg said her decision to run grew from a desire to protect the values she believes make Iowa a good place to raise a family and to provide residents with a representative who listens.

“My faith and commitment to protecting life were also important motivations,” she said. “After years of volunteering, I felt I was prepared to take a more active role in serving my community.”

Legislative priorities and district concerns

Asked about her legislative priorities, Ollenburg identified protecting life, strengthening families and preserving policies advanced by Republicans.

“I also recognize our responsibility to listen to voters and work together,” she said. “I’m committed to finding common ground while remaining firm in my principles and focused on the needs of our district.”

On challenges facing House District 60 and Iowa, Ollenburg pointed to household costs, opportunities for young people and access to essential services in rural communities.

“Many families are concerned about the cost of living and whether their children will have opportunities to build a future here,” she said.

“Our rural communities also face challenges in maintaining access to essential services and supporting local growth. We need to keep Iowa affordable and welcoming for families at every stage of life.”

Staying connected with constituents

Ollenburg said conversations during the campaign helped her understand the district and would remain important as she prepares to serve in Des Moines.

She plans to stay involved in local communities, provide regular updates and be accessible when residents contact her.

“People deserve to know their concerns are heard and taken seriously,” she said.

Asked what else Iowans should know about her vision, Ollenburg emphasized children, parents and community life.

“My hope is for an Iowa where children are protected, parents are supported, and people have the opportunity to build a good life,” she said. “I’m grateful for the chance to serve and committed to approaching this responsibility with humility, conviction, and respect for others.”

Originally published by Iowa Pulse. For more verified Iowa news and real-time updates, follow Iowa Pulse.