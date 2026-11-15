A man was found dead on eastbound Interstate 80 in Poweshiek County on Saturday evening after a driver called 911 to report that he believed he had hit a pedestrian, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in at about 6:09 p.m. Nov. 14, officials said. The driver reported he was traveling east near mile marker 199.

Deputies and Iowa State Patrol troopers responded and found a deceased man in the inside traffic lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Poweshiek County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted, and the man’s body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said.

Authorities had not released the names of those involved, citing the ongoing investigation. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating and is expected to provide more information later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eastbound traffic in the area was reduced to one lane at the time of the report, and officials said the restriction was expected to remain in place for several hours.

East Poweshiek Ambulance, Brooklyn Fire and Rescue, the Poweshiek County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Iowa Department of Transportation also assisted.

Originally published by Iowa Pulse. For more verified Iowa news and real-time updates, follow Iowa Pulse.