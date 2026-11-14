Woman, 3-Year-Old Child Die in Pocahontas House Fire; Two Responders Injured

POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A 65-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child died after a house fire Friday afternoon in Pocahontas, and a police officer and firefighter were injured, according to local reports citing the Pocahontas Police Department.

The fire was reported at about 4:53 p.m. Nov. 13. Witnesses told authorities that two people might be inside the home.

Police officers who arrived tried to get into the residence but could not continue because of the strength of the fire, officials said. Firefighters from Pocahontas and nearby communities worked to put out the flames.

After the fire was extinguished, responders found two people inside the home. Both were taken to Pocahontas Community Hospital, where the woman and child were pronounced dead, according to 97.7 The Bolt’s account of a police release.

Authorities did not release their names while family members were being notified.

Pocahontas Police Chief Alex Leu said a Pocahontas police officer and a firefighter suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Both were being treated at Pocahontas Community Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office; fire departments from Laurens, Fonda, Rolfe and Plover; Fonda and Laurens EMS; MercyOne LifeFlight; and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Originally published by Iowa Pulse. For more verified Iowa news and real-time updates, follow Iowa Pulse.