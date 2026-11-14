CASCADE, Iowa — One person died Friday night after a car left the roadway and hit a tree on Farley Road in Cascade, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash was reported at 9:18 p.m. Nov. 13 at 2398 Farley Road. Officials said a 2013 Nissan Altima went off the road, entered a ditch, struck a tree and came to rest in the ditch.

The crash report lists one fatality. The person’s name, age and city of residence were withheld in the report.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the person who died was not wearing a seat belt.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash remains under investigation. The agency was assisted by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Fire, Cascade EMS and the Dubuque County ME, according to the report.

Originally published by Iowa Pulse. For more verified Iowa news and real-time updates, follow Iowa Pulse.