Estherville police are investigating a death after officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, and confirmed the person had died, according to the Estherville Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 2:03 p.m. Police did not release the person’s name, age or the location of the call.

Officials said Estherville Lincoln Central schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Police said there is no threat to the public.

The department did not say what prompted the school lockdown or when it was lifted.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. No cause or manner of death has been released, and officials said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The department thanked the school district for its quick response and residents for their patience and cooperation.

Originally published by Iowa Pulse. For more verified Iowa news and real-time updates, follow Iowa Pulse.