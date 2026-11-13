The Federal Aviation Administration ordered departing flights at U.S. airports to remain on the ground Friday afternoon because of a communications problem affecting air traffic control centers nationwide, officials said.

The ground stop began at about 2:54 p.m. Central time, according to the source information.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the issue was affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians were investigating the problem.

International flights arriving in the United States were being handled individually, officials said.

The cause of the communications problem had not been confirmed, and officials had not announced when normal flight operations would resume.

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