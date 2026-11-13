● TL;DR — KEY FINDINGS

Microsoft’s global outage disrupted services across 74 countries and territories, affecting Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and other cloud-based applications.

Iowa universities and health care communications were affected, including the University of Iowa, Drake University and University of Iowa Health Care.

Microsoft says the underlying technical problem has been addressed, but some customers may still experience delayed emails or intermittent access. Eligible businesses may qualify for service credits.

Updated Nov. 13, 2026. Service credits are subject to Microsoft’s eligibility requirements and do not automatically cover lost revenue or other business losses.

A massive Microsoft outage that disrupted email, workplace communications and cloud-based services around the world continued affecting some customers Friday, even as the company reported substantial progress restoring its systems.

The disruption, which began Thursday, Nov. 12, affected Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams and Copilot. It also reached Iowa, where universities and a major health care system reported communication problems.

Microsoft said Friday that it had addressed the underlying technical issue responsible for the outage but was continuing to restore services to remaining customers and regions.

The company warned that some users could still experience intermittent connectivity problems and delayed email delivery. It had not announced a firm time for complete restoration as of Friday afternoon.

The outage generated more than 7.4 million reports worldwide through Downdetector, according to Reuters. The Associated Press reported that outage complaints came from 74 countries and territories.

Those figures represent reports of service disruptions, not a confirmed count of individual customers affected.

Iowa Universities and Health Care System Report Disruptions

The University of Iowa issued a service alert Thursday at 12:16 p.m., warning that users could experience problems connecting to multiple Microsoft 365 services.

The university identified Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365 Copilot and its room scheduling system among the affected services.

In an update Friday morning, university technology officials reported improving access and reduced email backlogs. However, they said they would continue monitoring the situation until services were fully restored.

Drake University in Des Moines also acknowledged problems affecting Outlook, Copilot and other Microsoft applications. The university’s information technology department said it was monitoring the interruption and directed affected users to its support center.

The disruption extended to health care communications.

KCRG-TV reported that University of Iowa Health Care experienced problems with email and voicemail services during the outage.

The extent of any resulting operational delays was not immediately clear. Iowa Pulse has not independently confirmed whether patient care or emergency medical services were affected.

The number of Iowa businesses, government offices and other organizations disrupted by the outage remains unknown.

Nationwide and Worldwide Impact

The outage disrupted operations across the United States and internationally, affecting organizations that rely on Microsoft’s cloud-based services for email, scheduling, communications and administrative functions.

In Colorado, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office reported problems with online bond payments, according to The Associated Press.

Internationally, disruptions were reported across Europe, Asia and Australia.

In Britain, the outage interrupted a criminal trial in Manchester, while some police agencies experienced problems receiving online crime reports. Pharmacies also warned that prescription processing could be delayed.

Government agencies in Singapore, Japan, Greece and Norway reported interruptions affecting certain services, including email communications.

Businesses faced similar problems. Reuters reported delays affecting financial transactions, corporate communications and other operations, with some organizations turning to alternative communication methods while Microsoft worked on a fix.

Although Microsoft Teams and other applications were affected, the company said many functions that did not depend on Exchange Online remained operational.

What Caused the Microsoft Outage?

Microsoft attributed the disruption to a technical issue introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a more recent network change.

According to the company’s service-health reports, a process responsible for establishing secure connections became overwhelmed, causing affected servers to stop processing requests.

As servers became unavailable, additional traffic shifted onto the remaining infrastructure, contributing to connectivity problems.

Microsoft engineers responded by redistributing network traffic, restarting affected servers, applying configuration changes and gradually restoring infrastructure.

The company said the underlying issue had been addressed but acknowledged that recovery was taking longer because engineers were validating system stability as services returned.

Microsoft also said it had found no evidence that the outage resulted from a cyberattack or artificial intelligence agents.

A full post-incident report detailing the cause and measures intended to prevent similar disruptions is expected after the company’s review is completed.

Financial Losses Could Reach Hundreds of Millions

The interruption has raised questions about financial losses for businesses that depend on Microsoft services.

Potential consequences include missed customer communications, delayed transactions, interrupted operations, additional labor expenses and lost productivity.

Reuters reported that Morningstar DBRS analyst Mario De Cicco estimated worldwide insured losses from the incident could reach $300 million to $500 million.

That figure is an analyst’s projection, not a confirmed accounting of financial damage or insurance claims.

The actual economic impact will depend on the duration of disruptions, the services affected and the ability of organizations to continue operations through alternative systems.

For small businesses, even a temporary loss of email or scheduling access can create problems with customer orders, appointments and time-sensitive transactions.

Can Microsoft Customers Receive Compensation?

Businesses affected by the outage may qualify for service credits under Microsoft’s service-level agreements, although eligibility depends on the specific subscription, affected service and documented interruption.

Microsoft’s published guidance indicates that credits are generally calculated according to the affected service and duration of qualifying downtime.

A credit does not necessarily cover the cost of an entire Microsoft 365 subscription, and it is not equivalent to reimbursement for lost business revenue.

Customers seeking compensation should document when services became unavailable, save relevant error messages and preserve records of support requests.

Organizations purchasing Microsoft services through a Cloud Solution Provider may need to submit claims through their provider.

Under Microsoft’s published policy for those providers, claims involving non-Azure services generally must be submitted within one month after the end of the affected billing month. Other agreements may have different requirements.

Businesses experiencing substantial financial losses should also review their insurance coverage, particularly provisions involving business interruption or failures at third-party technology providers.

Coverage is not automatic and depends on the policy’s terms.

Microsoft has not announced a blanket compensation program covering financial losses for every customer affected by the incident.

What Customers Should Do During Recovery

Microsoft customers experiencing continued problems should check the company’s official service-health notices before making major changes to their systems.

Because delayed emails may still be moving through processing queues, users should verify whether important messages have been delivered before repeatedly sending them.

Businesses handling time-sensitive communications may need to temporarily use telephone calls, text messages or independent email systems.

Customers should also verify financial transactions and scheduled appointments that may have been affected by the interruption.

Microsoft 365 business administrators can review incident reports and service availability through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

The two primary incident identifiers are EX1550543, involving Exchange Online mailbox access, and MO1550821, involving broader Microsoft 365 service disruptions.

The outage highlights the operational risks faced by organizations that depend heavily on a single cloud technology provider without independent backup communication systems.

For Iowa organizations, the immediate priority is confirming that critical messages, appointments and transactions have been processed correctly as Microsoft’s services return.

Microsoft says service availability continues to improve, but the company has not yet confirmed complete recovery for every affected customer.

Originally published by Iowa Pulse. For more verified Iowa news and real-time updates, follow Iowa Pulse.