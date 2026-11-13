The Iowa Supreme Court has ordered a 30-day suspension for Sandra E. Suarez, a Windsor Heights attorney, after finding she missed a Polk County custody hearing, misled a client and practiced before federal immigration authorities without authorization.

The ruling was issued Friday, Nov. 13, and the suspension is set to begin Nov. 23, according to the court.

According to the ruling, Suarez had been reinstated to the Iowa bar in August 2023 after her license was revoked in 2018 in a disciplinary case involving client funds and other violations.

Court cites missed custody hearing

The latest case involved Suarez’s representation of a Polk County father in divorce and child custody proceedings in 2024, according to the Iowa Supreme Court.

The court found Suarez did not tell her client about an Aug. 26 hearing involving temporary custody and visitation for his three children. The court also found she did not finish and file an affidavit containing information the client wanted considered.

Neither Suarez nor the client appeared for the hearing. After court staff contacted Suarez’s law office, another lawyer from the firm appeared but did not present evidence for the client, according to the ruling.

On Sept. 27, the district court modified an earlier protective order and granted the children’s mother joint physical care. The father previously had physical custody, while the mother had supervised visitation, according to the Supreme Court.

The justices found Suarez did not promptly tell the client that the hearing had already happened. Instead, the court said, she continued to give updates that suggested the matter was still pending.

The Supreme Court agreed with the Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission that Suarez intentionally misled the client.

The father later ended Suarez’s representation and hired another attorney, who sought to undo the temporary custody order. The district court reopened the record for more evidence but did not change the custody decision, according to the ruling.

Unauthorized immigration filing also cited

The court also addressed Suarez’s work for an immigration client in October 2023.

Although Suarez had regained her Iowa law license, the Supreme Court said she was still not authorized to practice before federal immigration tribunals. The court found she filed a motion with the Board of Immigration Appeals despite that restriction.

Suarez said she believed her Iowa reinstatement also restored her federal immigration practice authorization, according to the ruling. The Iowa Supreme Court said that misunderstanding did not excuse the unauthorized practice.

Federal authorities denied her initial reinstatement request in January 2024 after finding she had not disclosed the unauthorized representation. She was reinstated before federal immigration authorities on Feb. 11, 2025, according to the court.

Prior discipline considered

The Supreme Court considered Suarez’s earlier disciplinary record, including a 2018 license revocation. At that time, she practiced under the name Sandra Esther Suarez-Quilty, according to the court.

The 2018 case included findings involving improper handling of client funds, unauthorized practice of law, false statements and trust account violations. The Supreme Court found in that case that Suarez-Quilty knowingly converted $630 from an immigration client for personal use.

The 2018 ruling also included a finding that she made an unauthorized $5,000 credit card charge in a child custody matter. The disciplinary record also referenced two felony third-offense operating while intoxicated convictions in 2015, according to the court.

Suarez was reinstated to practice law in Iowa on Aug. 16, 2023, after the court found she had shown the moral character needed for readmission. The court also considered her sobriety, rehabilitation and volunteer work with the Iowa Lawyers Assistance Program as mitigating factors in the new disciplinary case.

Still, the justices said the new violations warranted discipline. The grievance commission recommended a 30-day suspension, and the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board supported that recommendation. The Supreme Court agreed.

The suspension applies to Suarez’s Iowa law practice, and the court said she must comply with notification requirements for affected clients. Justice Edward Mansfield did not take part in the decision.

Originally published by Iowa Pulse. For more verified Iowa news and real-time updates, follow Iowa Pulse.