COGGON, Iowa — A 63-year-old Coralville man was killed Thursday afternoon when his vehicle rear-ended a Jeep that had slowed for a construction flagger on Highway 13 in Linn County, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as Douglas Bernhard, 63, of Coralville.

Deputies and emergency responders were dispatched at approximately 4:27 p.m. Nov. 12 to a two-vehicle crash near Highway 13 and Linn Street in Coggon.

Crash Occurred Near One-Lane Construction Zone

According to investigators, both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 13 when a black Jeep Compass slowed to stop for a flagger directing traffic through a construction zone.

Road crews were working on a bridge where traffic had been reduced to one lane.

Investigators determined that a Ford Fusion driven by Bernhard struck the rear of the Jeep.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found the Ford along the northbound shoulder with extensive front-end damage. The Jeep remained in the roadway with rear-end damage.

One Driver Killed, Another Hospitalized

Authorities said Bernhard was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Bernhard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep’s driver, identified as Shannon Kinard, 50, of Guttenberg, was transported by Center Point Ambulance to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Coggon Fire Department and Center Point Ambulance responded to the crash.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Originally published by Iowa Pulse. For more verified Iowa news and real-time updates, follow Iowa Pulse.