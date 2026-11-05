Bedford Nursing Home Cited After Residents Allege Abuse by Three Sisters, One Suffers Large Bruise

State inspectors found the facility failed to protect two residents and report allegations of abuse on time. A total of $6,500 in penalties was held in suspension.

BEDFORD, Iowa — State inspectors cited a southwest Iowa nursing home after two residents accused three sisters working as certified nursing assistants of verbal humiliation, refusing assistance and physically rough treatment, including an incident that allegedly left one woman with a large bruise on her breast.

Records obtained from the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing show Bedford Specialty Care, located at 1005 West Pearl in Bedford, received two citations following an inspection conducted Oct. 5-8, 2026.

Inspectors determined the facility failed to implement measures to protect two residents from abuse and failed to report allegations to state officials within the required timeframe.

The state assessed a $6,000 Class I penalty and a separate $500 Class II penalty. Both penalties were held in suspension, and state records show no payment or outstanding balance.

Residents describe humiliation and mistreatment

According to the 31-page state citation dated Oct. 15, one resident told inspectors she was afraid of three certified nursing assistants identified in the report as sisters.

The woman alleged the employees repeatedly made degrading remarks about her incontinence, ignored requests for assistance and refused to help her use the restroom.

During one incident on Sept. 5, the resident alleged the sisters intentionally pushed her backward, causing her head to strike a wall while assisting her with toileting.

She also said she was forced to wait until the next shift for assistance after the three employees refused to help.

A male certified nursing assistant told inspectors he personally witnessed the sisters mocking the resident, making fun of her incontinence and refusing assistance. He also reported hearing one of the employees tell the resident to shut up.

Second resident suffered large bruise

The allegations involving a second resident included physical mistreatment during a mechanical-lift transfer.

The resident told inspectors the three sisters handled her roughly while transferring her, causing a lift sling to painfully pinch her breast.

She said she cried and asked the employees to stop, but they continued the transfer without properly adjusting the equipment.

The state report documents a purple bruise on the resident’s right breast measuring approximately 19.33 centimeters by 8.07 centimeters.

Medical records cited by inspectors show the resident received Tylenol on Sept. 6 for pain associated with the bruising. The woman attributed the injury to a transfer the previous day.

A licensed practical nurse reported observing redness after the alleged incident, while another employee confirmed seeing bruising afterward.

The employees denied being rough with the resident when questioned, according to the inspection report. The precise cause of the bruising was not independently established in the records.

The resident also alleged the sisters repeatedly called her a baby, mocked her need for diapers and told her she could find another place to live if she disliked the treatment.

She reported that one nursing assistant would occasionally enter her room, turn off the call light and leave without providing assistance.

Administrator acknowledges earlier complaints

The inspection records raise additional questions about how the facility handled reports of mistreatment.

During an Oct. 8 interview, the facility administrator acknowledged that some employees had been speaking rudely to residents and other staff for months.

The administrator said some residents had described the three sisters as rude and gruff and reported feeling uncomfortable around them.

An assistant director of nursing also told inspectors the alleged conduct was degrading and acknowledged that the sisters should have been separated from the two residents sooner.

According to the report, the assistant director said the three employees continued working with the residents on Sept. 6, after concerns had been raised the previous evening.

The administrator told inspectors she had initially been notified of insubordination issues and did not fully understand the allegations involved possible abuse.

Facility cited for delayed reporting

Inspectors issued a separate citation after finding Bedford Specialty Care failed to report the abuse allegations to the appropriate authorities within the required timeframe.

According to the state findings, employees became aware of concerns Sept. 5, but reporting and protective actions were delayed.

The administrator told inspectors the facility suspended the three nursing assistants Sept. 7 and began additional staff education and resident interviews the following day.

A separate federal inspection record states the facility suspended the employees pending investigation, assessed the residents for injury and psychological distress, notified required parties, interviewed other residents, conducted staff education and initiated audits.

The federal record classified the abuse-related deficiency as past noncompliance, indicating the facility had taken corrective action before the October survey. It listed no additional plan of correction as required for that particular deficiency.

The three employees’ current employment status and the final outcome of any personnel investigations were not established in the available records.

The state inspection documented a resident census of 30 people at Bedford Specialty Care.

The allegations and state citations were previously reported by Iowa Capital Dispatch. Iowa Pulse independently reviewed the state citation, federal inspection findings and Iowa’s public health facility enforcement records for this report.

Originally published by Iowa Pulse. For more verified Iowa news and real-time updates, follow Iowa Pulse.