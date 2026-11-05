Iowa Weather Briefing for November 5, 2026

Iowa Statewide • Thursday, November 5, 2026

Expect a cloudy day with scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures across the state.

Hazards

Flood warnings are in effect for Keokuk and Benton, Iowa, with significant impacts expected in these areas.

Monitor local conditions and heed any evacuation orders or safety advisories.

Statewide Overview

Cloudy conditions with scattered rain showers likely throughout the day.

High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to low 50s, cooling off significantly overnight.

Northwest winds will create gusty conditions, particularly in the afternoon.

By Region

Central Iowa (Des Moines)

Chance of drizzle this morning with cloudy skies.

High near 50°F, falling to around 48°F in the afternoon.

Northwest winds at 13 mph, gusting to 21 mph.

Iowa Corridor (Cedar Rapids)

Scattered rain showers expected before 2 PM.

High around 52°F with northwest winds at 10 mph.

Cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day.

Quad Cities (Davenport)

Cloudy with scattered rain showers likely before 5 PM.

High temperature near 53°F with west winds at 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation at 50%.

Northwest Iowa (Sioux City)

Cloudy with a high near 47°F.

Northwest winds around 15 mph will create a chillier feel.

Low around 35°F overnight.

Southwest Iowa (Council Bluffs)

Slight chance of rain showers early, mostly cloudy later.

High near 52°F, with temperatures dropping in the afternoon.

Northwest winds at 13 mph.

Cedar Valley (Waterloo)

Chance of drizzle this morning, high near 50°F.

Northwest winds at 12 to 15 mph will continue throughout the day.

Low around 35°F overnight.

Dubuque Area

Scattered rain showers expected before 3 PM.

High temperature near 51°F with northwest winds.

Cloudy conditions will continue into the evening.

North Central (Mason City)

Chance of drizzle before 10 AM, high near 47°F.

Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will be prevalent.

Low around 31°F overnight.

Live Iowa weather alerts • Weather outlook hub

Source: National Weather Service (NWS). Iowa Pulse briefings are generated from official NWS forecast and alert data and may update as conditions change.

Originally published by Iowa Pulse. For more verified Iowa news and real-time updates, follow Iowa Pulse.