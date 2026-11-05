Polk County judge charged in fatal crash a day after retention vote

Polk County Courthouse (Madeleine C King)

A Polk County judge faces felony charges stemming from a September crash in Urbandale that killed one pedestrian and seriously injured another.

District Associate Judge Lynn Poschner was arrested Wednesday, a day after nearly 69% of voters approved retaining her for another six-year term, according to unofficial results.

Polk County judge Lynn Poschner faces felony charges stemming from a September crash in Urbandale that killed one pedestrian and seriously injured another. (Iowa Judicial Branch)

Poschner, 45, faces charges of homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle, both involving reckless driving.

According to a criminal complaint, Poschner told police she looked down at her phone and tapped the screen to adjust audio through her vehicle before striking two pedestrians crossing 86th Street north of Aurora Avenue on Sept. 25. She said she did not see them.

A forensic examination of her phone found the screen had been on and unlocked around the time of the collision, according to the complaint.

Jasmira Kadic, 60, of Urbandale, died due to her injuries on Oct. 28.

Poschner was released from the Polk County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. The Iowa Judicial Branch says she is taking time off and her pending juvenile court cases are being reassigned to other judges.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission investigates complaints against Iowa judges and can suspend them during investigations.

It can also refer complaints to the Iowa Supreme Court, which has authority to formally discipline judges.

The Polk County Attorney's Office says the case has been referred to and will be prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General's Office to avoid potential conflict of interest by local prosecutors.

A spokesperson for the Urbandale Police Department did not return a message Thursday inquiring about the timing of Poschner’s arrest.