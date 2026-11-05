3 injured in Des Moines post office shooting, suspect charged

Police cars are stationed in front of a post office in Des Moines following a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. (Isabella Luu / Iowa Public Radio)

This story was last updated Friday, Nov. 6 at 2:06 p.m.

A U.S. Postal Service employee has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Des Moines post office Thursday morning that left three post office employees injured. All victims are expected to recover and the shooting suspect was booked into Polk County Jail Thursday night.

The incident occurred at the main Des Moines post office north of downtown, across the street from MercyOne Medical Center.

West Des Moines resident Jennifer Christine Pledger, 39, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Additional charges, including federal charges, may be brought against Pledger, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek, public information officer for the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

Two of the victims, a 45-year-old woman and 53-year-old woman, were injured by gunfire. The third victim, a 55-year old man, was injured from a fall while trying to escape.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not identified a motive yet, Parizek said.

Officers arrive within a minute of calls, police say

Police received calls of an active shooter at 9:10 a.m. at the United States Postal Office on 2nd Ave. in Des Moines, according to DMPD. Three officers arrived to the scene within a minute of receiving reports of gunfire. Parizek said witnesses reported hearing 10 to 12 gunshots

The suspect was taken into custody by 9:21 a.m. Pledger was detained on a bike trail near the University Avenue bridge by officers with the Fifth Judicial District Probation and Parole, DMPD reported.

More than 200 employees were present in the building when the shooting happened. The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) bussed employees away from the scene, Parizek said. Law enforcement conducted multiple sweeps of the building to ensure all employees had been evacuated, he said.

Suspect opened fire in non-public area, reports say

Police said Pledger opened fire on a group of fellow employees on the second floor of the post office, an area that was not accessible by the public.

According to a DMPD description of the incident based on witness and victim statements, Pledger shot one of the victims, causing her to fall to the floor. Then Pledger approached the victim, stood over her and fired again. She was then described as firing in the direction of other employees as they fled the area.

A 9 mm handgun was recovered when Pledger was detained, and she made no comments regarding motive, according to DMPD.

Parizek said the two women who were injured by gunfire transported themselves to the MercyOne Medical Center for treatment. The third victim was transported to the medical center by an officer.

Parizek clarified the incident was not tied to a domestic dispute.

"There's a big rumor that this was a domestic thing," he said Friday. "I've seen it all over the internet. There's no evidence to indicate that at this point."

Des Moines Police Chief Michael McTaggart address reporters and city leaders at a press conference at the Des Moines Police Department on Nov. 6, 2026. On Nov. 5, a U.S. Postal Service employee opened fire at a Des Moines post office, leaving three employees injured. (Isabella Luu / Iowa Public Radio)

Law enforcement, local leaders praise quick response

Multiple federal, state and local authorities all responded to the shooting, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

At a press conference Friday morning, Des Moines Police Chief Michael McTaggart praised the coordinated response from law enforcement.

"Everyone knew where to go and what to do," McTaggart said. "This isn't by happenstance. This isn't by luck. This is by training, repeated training over and over. These are impactful actions that have direct result from that constant training and updated technology."

Parizek said the FBI assisted in executing a search warrant and recovering evidence at a West Des Moines residence believed to be Pledger's home.

Investigators with the Des Moines Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Section are leading the ongoing investigation. Postal inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are assisting in the investigation, along with the FBI and ATF.

Law enforcement urged members of the public to come forward with any information they may have about the shooting.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen thanked law enforcement for their quick response.

"We are thankful for the incredibly rapid and effective response from our Des Moines Police Department and partnering agencies who helped bring a swift and decisive end to a dangerous situation," Boesen said. "Our concern now is for the wellbeing of those injured and all others impacted by this senseless act of violence in our city."

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a post on X that she is following the situation and is grateful for the quick response by law enforcement.

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, who serves Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Des Moines, also said he’s monitoring the situation.

Des Moines Public Schools buildings in the area of the shooting were briefly secured in response to the incident. In a statement on Facebook, DMPS said after the district was notified, nearby Carver Elementary, the DMPS Welcome Center and the Central Nutrition Center were secured and no one was allowed in or out. The building secure was lifted around 10 a.m.