📅 Angel canvas painting workshop for ages 13+

Want a relaxing, creative night out? Hoyt Sherman Place is hosting an “Angels Around Us” canvas workshop on Monday, Dec. 14, 2026.

You’ll paint a 10x20 vertical angel canvas, learning how to:

Add rich texture for the wings and even make your own texture paste

Paint a shimmering gown with soft pink and blue iridescent highlights

Create a deep, starry background so your angel stands out

The angel design is faceless, with hands in prayer, meant as a symbol of peace and hope—nice for your home or as a gift.

All materials are included, no experience needed, and it’s open to ages 13 and up.

To join, visit the Hoyt Sherman Place classes page and look for the Angels Around Us canvas workshop to learn more and register.