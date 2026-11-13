A nationwide FAA ground stop is holding all departing flights at airports across the United States due to communications issues affecting air traffic control, and passengers at Waterloo Regional Airport (ALO) should expect possible delays, cancellations, and schedule changes. Travelers are urged to check directly with American Airlines, use the airline’s mobile app for real-time updates, allow extra time at the airport, and stay in contact with their airline while the FAA investigates and keeps flights on hold as a safety measure.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Waterloo Regional Airport