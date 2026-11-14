📅 Teen junk journaling night at the library

The Art of Expression is a monthly art program for teens where you can try different kinds of art in a relaxed setting.

On November 18, the project is junk journaling. You’ll use recycled materials and everyday scraps to make your own creative journal.

Because supplies are limited, registration is required.

This event is for a specific teen age range, so be sure to select the correct age/grade when you sign up.

The library aims to make programs accessible to everyone. If you have questions about accessibility or need accommodations, contact the library directly.