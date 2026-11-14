📅 Free art event: "Tales of Mundane Black Joy: Who Gets to Rest?" by Dadisi Curtis Jr.

Stop by this art event on November 16, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free and open to all ages.

The listing is categorized as Art, so it’s a good fit if you enjoy visual or gallery-style work and want something thoughtful but low-key to do during the day.

You can drop in anytime during the 9–4 window, no ticket cost mentioned.