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📅 Free all-ages art event on Nov. 16, 2026
2 days ago
📅 Free art event: "Tales of Mundane Black Joy: Who Gets to Rest?" by Dadisi Curtis Jr.
Stop by this art event on November 16, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free and open to all ages.
The listing is categorized as Art, so it’s a good fit if you enjoy visual or gallery-style work and want something thoughtful but low-key to do during the day.
You can drop in anytime during the 9–4 window, no ticket cost mentioned.
More Info: "Tales of Mundane Black Joy: Who Gets to Rest?" by...
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