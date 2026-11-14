📢 Thinking about working in schools? Meet Linn-Mar’s student support associates

This story highlights how student support associates help kids every day in the Linn-Mar Community School District.

At Hazel Point Intermediate, Courtney Delecki works one-on-one with students, using her background as a high school teacher to meet each child’s specific needs. She loves seeing the “light bulb” moments when students start to believe in themselves and says building trust is key to helping them grow.

At Wilkins Elementary, Drew Wood has spent eight years in the role. He enjoys being himself, thinking outside the box, and watching students grow over several years.

Both say this job is a great fit if you:

Care deeply about kids

Have patience and compassion

Want to advocate for students and serve your community

“If you care about a child, you’re in the right place,” Delecki says.