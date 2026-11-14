🚧 I-35/I-80 overnight closure rescheduled to Nov. 14

If you use I-35/80 between the Southwest Mixmaster and Iowa 141, there’s a full overnight closure coming up.

When:

Sat, Nov. 14, 5 p.m. to Sun, Nov. 15, 8 a.m.

Where:

Full closure of northbound I-35/80 between the Southwest Mixmaster and the Iowa 141 Interchange so crews can shift traffic into a new pattern.

Detour: Follow posted signs. The detour sends you:

East on I-235 to Valley West Drive (Exit 1B)

to Then NW 100th Street and NW Urbandale Drive back to eastbound I-80/northbound I-35

Drive carefully in the work zone, obey speed limits (fines are at least double in work zones), leave space between cars, and wear your seat belt.

For live updates, use 511ia.org or call 511 in Iowa (800-288-1047 nationwide).

Project contact: Kasi Province, 515-986-2863, kasi.province@iowadot.us.