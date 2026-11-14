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📅 UHS Friday update: play, swim stream, donations, yearbooks
12 days ago
📅 UHS Friday update: fall play, swim stream, donations & yearbooks
It’s Friday, November 13, 2026 (Red Day #3) at Union High School.
Come cheer on the UHS fall play “THE CHAMP!!” this weekend:
- Tonight at 7:00 pm
- Sunday at 2:00 pm
- Tickets: $7 on Bound or at the door; activity passes are honored.
Girls state swim meet:
- Watch live starting at 11:00 am today at https://watchighsau.com/.
Health II class project:
- Students are collecting donations to help 28 families at the Ronald McDonald House.
- Needed items are on a list in the office; cash donations are also welcome.
- Contact a Health II student with questions.
2026–2027 yearbooks:
- Order online at https://plicbooks.com/go/VAPFPG.
- This process is different from past years; reach out to Mrs. Vogeler with questions.
Lunch today: cheese pizza or hamburger on a bun, green beans, pears, fruit/vegetable bar, milk, or grab-and-go chef salad or uncrustable meal.
More Info: Friday, November 13th 2026 Red day #3 - Union Comm...
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