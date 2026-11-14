📅 UHS Friday update: fall play, swim stream, donations & yearbooks It’s Friday, November 13, 2026 (Red Day #3) at Union High School. Come cheer on the UHS fall play “THE CHAMP!!” this weekend: Tonight at 7:00 pm

Sunday at 2:00 pm

Tickets: $7 on Bound or at the door; activity passes are honored. Girls state swim meet: Watch live starting at 11:00 am today at https://watchighsau.com/. Health II class project: Students are collecting donations to help 28 families at the Ronald McDonald House .

to help at the . Needed items are on a list in the office ; cash donations are also welcome.

; are also welcome. Contact a Health II student with questions. 2026–2027 yearbooks: Order online at https://plicbooks.com/go/VAPFPG .

. This process is different from past years; reach out to Mrs. Vogeler with questions. Lunch today: cheese pizza or hamburger on a bun, green beans, pears, fruit/vegetable bar, milk, or grab-and-go chef salad or uncrustable meal.

More Info: Friday, November 13th 2026 Red day #3 - Union Comm...