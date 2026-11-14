📅 Learn About This Year’s Variety Show at Holmes

Students at Holmes Junior High who are interested in the Variety Show can come to an informational meeting on Monday during Tiger Time in the choir room.

You’ll hear how you can be involved on stage or behind the scenes, get details about auditions and other opportunities, and ask any questions you have.

If you’re thinking about performing, helping with tech, or supporting the show in any way, just show up during Tiger Time on Monday in the choir room to learn more.