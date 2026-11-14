📢 Prairie schools hiring bus drivers, aides, and more College Community School District (Prairie) is hiring for several roles. Bus Driver & Bus Aide (part-time) Weekends and summers off

Paid training for School Bus Drivers

for School Bus Drivers Contact Kris Hartgrave, Director of Transportation, at (319) 848-5233 if interested. Paraprofessionals, Custodians & Nutritional Services Various full- and part-time jobs

jobs Some positions are benefits and/or IPERS eligible

Substitute Cook & Custodial spots if you can’t commit to a daily schedule. Early Childhood Center (ECC) Assistant Teachers for before- and after-school programs

for before- and after-school programs Paraprofessionals working with young children

working with young children To learn about benefits and openings, call Kathy Schulte or Erin Hill at 319-848-5296. For a complete list of all College Community School District jobs, visit the district’s employment opportunities page.

More Info: Job Opportunities at Prairie – College Community S...