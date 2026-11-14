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Cedar Rapids
📢 Prairie schools hiring bus, classroom, and ECC staff
12 days ago
📢 Prairie schools hiring bus drivers, aides, and more
College Community School District (Prairie) is hiring for several roles.
Bus Driver & Bus Aide (part-time)
- Weekends and summers off
- Paid training for School Bus Drivers
- Contact Kris Hartgrave, Director of Transportation, at (319) 848-5233 if interested.
Paraprofessionals, Custodians & Nutritional Services
- Various full- and part-time jobs
- Some positions are benefits and/or IPERS eligible
- Substitute Cook & Custodial spots if you can’t commit to a daily schedule.
Early Childhood Center (ECC)
- Assistant Teachers for before- and after-school programs
- Paraprofessionals working with young children
- To learn about benefits and openings, call Kathy Schulte or Erin Hill at 319-848-5296.
For a complete list of all College Community School District jobs, visit the district’s employment opportunities page.
More Info: Job Opportunities at Prairie – College Community S...
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