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Cedar Rapids
💰 Two used 78-passenger school buses now for sale
12 days ago
💰 Used school buses for sale from College Community
The College Community School District Transportation Department is selling two school buses on GovDeals.com.
Here’s what they’re offering:
- 2010 and 2011 Thomas Transit school buses
- 78-passenger capacity
- Cummins 6.7L diesel engine
- Allison automatic, 2-wheel drive transmission
- Around 125,000 miles
- Described as running and driving buses
If you’re interested in buying a used bus for a business, project, or conversion, head to GovDeals.com and look for the College Community School District listings to see photos, details, and how to bid.
More Info: School Buses for Sale – College Community School D...
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