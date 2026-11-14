💰 Used school buses for sale from College Community

The College Community School District Transportation Department is selling two school buses on GovDeals.com.

Here’s what they’re offering:

2010 and 2011 Thomas Transit school buses

78-passenger capacity

capacity Cummins 6.7L diesel engine

Allison automatic, 2-wheel drive transmission

Around 125,000 miles

Described as running and driving buses

If you’re interested in buying a used bus for a business, project, or conversion, head to GovDeals.com and look for the College Community School District listings to see photos, details, and how to bid.