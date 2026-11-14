📢 Local internships connect Independence students with real careers

Independence High School seniors are getting hands-on career experience thanks to a three-way partnership between Independence Community Schools, Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) and Central Rivers AEA.

Through this internship program, students step out of the classroom and into real jobs in areas like marketing and healthcare. One student, Kynzley White, created BCHC’s weekly “Fun Fact Friday” social media videos, handling everything from script writing to filming and editing. Another senior, Avery Wheelock, is interning in Family Practice at BCHC to explore a future in healthcare.

Central Rivers AEA staff help match student interests with local business needs, aiming for a “win-win” where students learn and employers connect with future talent. District leaders say the program shows how local tax dollars and school partnerships directly support the local workforce and economy.

To learn how you can support or host a student intern, contact Heather Gould, Executive Director of Educational Services at Central Rivers AEA.