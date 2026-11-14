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Iowa
📢 Trees for Kids grants up to $2,500 + fall tree care tips
12 days ago
📢 Up to $2,500 Trees for Kids grants + winter tree tips
Want your yard or acreage to look good all year? The Iowa DNR suggests:
- White pine, white spruce – tall evergreens for structure (plant in spring)
- Redosier dogwood, gray dogwood, ninebark – colorful shrubs you can still plant this fall until the ground freezes
Fall is also a great time to:
- Prune trees (with leaves off and insects dormant)
- Water deeply in the early morning
- Treat invasive honeysuckle and buckthorn while their leaves are still green
Schools and communities can also apply for the Trees for Kids grant:
- Up to $2,500 for trees and mulch from Iowa nurseries
- Trees must be planted on public grounds (parks, schools, community centers, etc.)
- Youth must be involved, often helping plant the trees
- Applications due Jan. 8, 2027 at www.iowadnr.gov/urbangrants.
More Info: Add winter wonder to your yard or acreage | Depart...
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