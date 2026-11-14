📢 Up to $2,500 Trees for Kids grants + winter tree tips

Want your yard or acreage to look good all year? The Iowa DNR suggests:

White pine, white spruce – tall evergreens for structure (plant in spring )

– tall evergreens for structure (plant in ) Redosier dogwood, gray dogwood, ninebark – colorful shrubs you can still plant this fall until the ground freezes

Fall is also a great time to:

Prune trees (with leaves off and insects dormant)

(with leaves off and insects dormant) Water deeply in the early morning

in the early morning Treat invasive honeysuckle and buckthorn while their leaves are still green

Schools and communities can also apply for the Trees for Kids grant: